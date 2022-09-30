Vice President Sara Duterte, through an audio-visual presentation Thursday, September 29, 2022, defends the proposed P2.31 billion budget of the Office of the Vice President for 2023. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — The confidential funds (CF) sought by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) both headed by Vice President Sara Duterte must be transferred to other agencies or programs, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III recommended Friday.

The senator made the recommendation a day after the two agencies' proposed budgets for next year were unanimously approved by the Senate finance committee.

"Ilipat na natin (ang CF) sa program or activity related to education, or the teaching to our learners or our children. Para walang problema, o chalk allowance, dagdagan. Kasi tulong sa mga teachers yun. Or purchase ba ng libro?... yung mismong directed to teaching. Hindi indirectly," Pimentel said.

"If you stick to the purpose, ilipat mo na yan sa mga agencies na directly concerned with national security, and related intel gathering or surveillance needed to protect or promote national security... but, if you want to retain to the agency, ilipat na natin siya to an activity or program directly related to education," he added.

Pimentel said this is his first time to hear that DepEd will be given confidential or intelligence funds.

The OVP has a P500 million CF while the DepEd has P150 million CF in its proposed 2023 budget.

"We discourage lump sum amounts kasi, prone to possible abuse yun eh, saka hindi sya ganun ka-transparent. Because hindi sya ganun ka-transparent, prone to possible abuse," Pimentel told journalists.

Pimentel said he is also referring to the CF and intelligence funds being given to other agencies which should not be covered by these lump sum funds.

Pimentel meantime urged his fellow senators to take the cue from the Vice President herself who already said that she will not insist on getting such fund if lawmakers will find it unnecessary.

"Tingnan na natin 'yung other agencies involved in national security. Do you need augmentation in your confidential or intelligence funds? Pag sagot ay hindi, huwag na natin pilitin," Pimentel.

"So we free up P500 million for other expenses. Yung mga 'wish lists' ng mga iba-ibang ahensya. Like ako, pinapadaanan ko yung wish list ng Judiciary. Justice system, importante yun," he added.