MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said his administration would continue pursuing measures to help improve the services the Social Security System (SSS) provides.

“As your President, I assure you that I commit myself to every initiative that will improve the efficiency and productivity of the SSS and thereby improve the lot and welfare of our people,” Marcos Jr. said in his keynote speech during the agency's 65th anniversary.

He also lauded the SSS and its personnel for their achievements in expanding membership coverage and providing enhanced benefits to Filipinos over the last 6 decades.

“You are hardworking, your personnel have dedication in ensuring the institution’s stability and reliability and most importantly the service that you provide to our people,” he said.

“You personify the essence of a government that is at the end of the day always ready, reliable, no matter what the circumstances,” he added.

Marcos Jr. also took note of the agency's performing programs, including the contribution subsidy provider program, flexible payment schemes for fishermen and farmers, as well as the the contribution penalty condonation program and the consolidated loan program.

“So maganda nga itong naitulong natin sa kanila para naman ay gumaan na naman nang konti. And that is precisely the idea behind any insurance scheme. And that is exactly what SSS is supposed to do – provide these safety nets for our people, not only during crisis like the pandemic or pagka may giyera sa Ukraine, kung hindi ‘yung pang-araw-araw, ‘yung pang-araw-araw na buhay ng ating mga private employees,” he said.

He also reminded the agency to continue embodying excellence in giving public service and to always prioritize the best interest of the Filipino.

Marcos Jr. also led the giving of Balikat ng Bayan awards to organizations including banks and media entities that have been recognized as top partners of SSS.

“Because of you, the SSS is able to carry out its mandate, efficiently, smoothly through the strong partnerships that you have formed with the agency and with your clientele,” Marcos told the awardees.

“May this recognition inspire you and the others to work more, to work even harder with the government, in order to uplift the lives of our citizenry,” he added.

The SSS was founded in 1957 during the administration of the late President Ramon Magsaysay, in accordance with Republic Act 1161 or the Social Security Act of 1954.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: