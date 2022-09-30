More than P1 billion needed to fix typhoon-hit schools: DepEd

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said it needs around P1.17 billion to rehabilitate and rebuild schools damaged by Typhoon Karding.

In a press conference Friday, DepEd spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa said 165 schools suffered damage, while 386 classrooms were destroyed.

When Karding hit Luzon Sunday evening, about 561 schools were used as evacuation sites, but only 92 schools are still being utilized as of writing.

Poa said DepEd welcomes the move of government agencies that want to put up permanent evacuation centers to be used during calamities.

"That is in line doon sa layunin ng DepEd (Order) No. 37, kung saan sinasabi natin na althoough pumapayag pa rin tayong gamitin iyong ating mga paaralan as immediate evacuation sites, pinapayagan lang natin iyan for a maximum period of 15 days," he said.

"So kung merong mga permanent evacuation centers, talaga pong makakatulong iyan sa atin para hindi nao-occupy iyong ating mga paaralan at naantala iyong pag-aaral ng ating mga learners," he added.

To make up for lost study time due to class suspensions amid the typhoon and in accordance to DepEd's new guidelines on class suspensions, Poa explained make-up classes, project, and assignments may be given to students.

Distance learning may also be employed if possible.

Poa said the agency is also coordinating with LGUs to identify possible temporary learning spaces to be used by affected learners, like covered courts or extra classrooms.

On sending aid for those affected by Typhoon Karding, Office of the Vice President (OVP) spokesperson Atty. Reynold Munsayac said they will focus on areas that have not been visited much by relief operations.

Munsayac said the OVP does not want to disrupt daily operations of authorities.

