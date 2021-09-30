Video courtesy of PTV



Malacañang on Thursday denied government would suffer a vacuum once officials register their candidacies for the 2022 elections starting this week.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said he had yet to learn of any official who will resign from their posts ahead of the Oct. 1 to 8 submission of certificates of candidacy.

"Ang paghain naman po ng certificate of candidacy will have the effect of resignation," he said in a press briefing. "Hindi na po kinakailangan mag-resign 'pag naghain ng certificate of candidacy."

(The filing of certificate of candidacy will have the effect of resignation. An official need not resign when filing the COC.)

"Hindi po ibig sabihin na palibhasa mawawala ang Secretary, magkakaroon na po ng leadership vacuum kasi palagi po 'yang mayroong OIC (officer-in-charge)," continued the official.

(It does not mean that when a Secretary leaves, there will be a leadership vacuum because there are always OICs.)

Government agencies, he noted, have their own assistant secretaries and undersecretaries who can take over the job of 2022 candidates.

Several Cabinet members, including Roque, are on the initial Senate slate of the PDP-Laban faction supported by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Hintayin na lang po natin ang Oktubre a-otso," Roque said when asked about his political plans.

(Let us just wait for Oct. 8)

Roque had withdrawn from the 2019 senatorial race over health reasons. In the latest Pulse Asia survey on Filipinos' preferred senatorial bets, Roque ranked 29th, placing last among names on the list.