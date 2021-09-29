House adopts Senate version of tax on private schools

MANILA - The House of Representatives has adopted the Senate version of the proposal clarifying the income taxation of private schools.

The proposed law imposes a preferential tax rate of 10% on taxable income prospectively and allowing private schools to avail of the 1% tax rate under Republic Act No. 11534.

The House approved the adoption of Senate Bill 2407 as an amendment to House Bill 9913 in a its plenary session Wednesday.

This brings the bill a step closer to being transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for signature.

Previously, House Ways and Means Chair Joey Sarte Salceda (Albay, 2nd district) said he has written House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to adopt the the amendments introduced under Senate Bill No. 2407 to House Bill No. 9913, or the Tax Treatment for Proprietary Schools.

Salceda is the principal author and sponsor of the measure which seeks to apply the preferential tax rate of 10% on taxable income prospectively and allow proprietary schools to avail of the 1% tax rate under Republic Act No. 11534, otherwise known as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

"House Bill No. 9913 would have expunged any legal liability of schools that were imposed a 10% rate prior to the enactment of this forthcoming law, nonetheless, since both versions are acceptable to the tax authorities, we recommend the concurrence of the House of Representatives with Senate Bill No. 2407. The legislative intent of House Bill No. 9913 can be reflected in a subsequent Revenue Regulation," Salceda wrote.

"With that letter, I think we will be able to send the bill to the President this week," he added.

Salceda also said that he will follow up with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to ensure that the revenue regulations on the matter are released as soon as possible.

"The committee’s relationship with the tax authorities is outstanding, so I think we will be able to get the regulations out very quickly. This is a straightforward measure," Salceda said.

Salceda also said that the measure will help private schools hire more teachers.

"Applying the CREATE until 2023 would allow these schools to save an equivalent of 3.43 percent of compensation expenses, which could help them rehire at least 12,996 teachers at the start of the next school year," he said.

"By this means, we are indirectly helping private schools teachers, whom unfortunately we were not able to extend direct financial assistance to during the COVID-19 pandemic," Salceda said.

"I also hope that private schools that did not shed employment will instead translate the reduced tax rate into lower tuition fees for students whose families are also struggling,” Salceda added.