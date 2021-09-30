MANILA – A former elections commissioner said the public should make good use of the voter registration extension granted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The poll body on Wednesday allowed the continuation of voter registration from October 11 to October 30. The deadline was originally set for September 30.

Former Comelec Commissioner Luie Tito Guia said the decision to extend voter registration must not have been easy for Comelec.

“We have to honor that decision, because it’s not an easy decision for Comelec, by you know, just registering,” he told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“Make use of the extension, make elections more meaningful,” he said.

Guia noted that Comelec now has less room for error in its processes with the extension of the voter registration.

“What will happen is that, you know, you reduce the room for error. You reduce the buffer, comfort buffer of Comelec in addressing what might be unforeseen. And that is the reason why they set it in the first place, way back in 2019, that the registration end on September 30. Nakaplano na ‘yun eh,” he said.

“Now of course it’s also justified that we did not anticipate COVID. But that is also one consideration where Comelec [needs] more lead time. It’s the COVID pandemic, you know registration happens on the ground. You know you have 1,600 municipalities managing the registrations in the field. And it’s not just, you know receiving registration, they have to do a lot of post-registration reporting, and they have to submit all these lists in an accurate, accurate in the central office to finalize it.”

“Because decisions are made in the central office as to how many precincts are going to be constituted, and all the procurement necessities that would depend on the number of ballots, on the number of voters,” he explained.

“There should be lesser delays in delivery, there should be lesser mistakes in the operations, you know what I mean. Dapat hindi nagkakamali ang Comelec (Comelec should not be making mistakes) because of the extension.”

Comelec had twice rejected calls for an extension of voter registration, saying doing so would derail crucial preparations for the 2022 polls.

There has been clamor for the extension following earlier suspensions due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

--ANC, 30 September 2021