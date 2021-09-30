300 displaced OFWs from Kuwait repatriated on special flight

KUWAIT - The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Kuwait in coordination with the Philippine Embassy organized a special flight to bring home 300 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kuwait.

This is in line with the Philippine government’s commitment to bringing home OFWs who lost their jobs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group on board a Qatar Airways special flight left Kuwait on September 29, 2021 and is set to arrive in Manila on September 30, 2021.

Mustafa had to request for assistance from Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III to secure the landing clearance of the special flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

A landing clearance is needed from CAAP due to the limited number of arriving passengers and other restrictions imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force as part of the government’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Mustafa informed that the Philippine Embassy and POLO in Kuwait will continue to mount repatriation flights to bring home stranded and distressed OFWs. This is the second special flight for this month. The first special flight was on September 16, 2021 where some 250 distressed OFWs were repatriated.

“Tuloy-tuloy po an gating special flights at tayo ay nagpasalamat kay Ambassador Mohd Noordin Pendosina Lomondot sa kanyang patuloy na suporta sa atin at kay Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na tumulong sa atin para makakuha po tayo ng flight clearance,” stated Mustafa.

Joining Mustafa in sending off the OFWs were Assistant Labor Attaché Cathrine Duladul, Welfare Officer Genevieve Ardiente of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the POLO-OWWA staff.

Mustafa announced that there would be three special flights tentatively scheduled in October. He urged those who want to go home may contact POLO-Kuwait for further details.