MANILA—The Philippines on Thursday received over 1.2 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Moderna.

The China Airlines flight carrying the jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 9:30 a.m.

Of the 1.2 million Moderna doses, some 863,800 are procured by the government while the remaining 369,500 are bought by the private sector, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The latest shipment takes the total number of Moderna vaccine doses delivered to the Philippines to nearly 6.5 million.

Of the total, some 3 million were given through vaccine sharing scheme COVAX Facility while 3,490,300 were purchased by the government and the private sector.

As of Sept. 30, the Philippines has so far received more than 71 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccine brands.

Since the country began its immunization program in March, the government has administered over 44 million doses. More than 20.8 million individuals or 26.98 percent have so far been fully vaccinated.

Some 77 million individuals are being targeted for vaccination this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

