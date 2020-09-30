Public school teachers to get P1,500 in incentives

A teacher waits during a ceremonial turn-over and distribution of Learning Continuity Packages for Manila public school teachers and students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on August 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Public school teachers are set to receive a P1,000 for World Teachers' Day in October and an additional P500 for medical expenses, the Department of Education said.

The P1,500 incentive shall be given not earlier than World Teachers' Day or October 5, according to a recent department order signed by Secretary Leonor Briones.

Teachers will also be given P500 for medical examination expenses, according to a separate issuance signed by Briones.

"This financial assistance also forms part of the effort to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the learners and teachers given the state of public health emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Briones said in the issuance.

Last month, the DepEd said 823 of its personnel and students contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla earlier said DepEd personnel, including teachers, who get infected with COVID-19 can pay their medical expenses through benefit packages offered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.