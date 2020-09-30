COVID-19 cases in PH breach 310,000-mark 8 months after 1st confirmed infection

Medical technologists work inside the The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City, on September 29, 2020. The privately owned facility, which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines, which logged its first confirmed coronavirus infection 8 months ago on Wednesday, has breached the 310,000-mark in its COVID-19 caseload as projected by researchers when September ends.

With 2,426 additional confirmed infections, the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases rose to 311,694.

This is within the University of the Philippines OCTA Research Group’s estimate of 310,000 to 330,000 cases by the end of September.

Only 52,702, however, are active cases as a total of 253,488 have recovered, while 5,504 succumbed to the disease.

The total recoveries climbed by 585, while the death toll, by 58.

Of Wednesday's additional cases, 887 are from the National Capital Region (NCR).



Majority or 2,113 of these newly-announced cases occurred in the last 2 weeks.

Before Monday, the country has been logging less than 3,000 new cases daily for 6 straight days. It went back to the 2,000 level on Tuesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday morning said there are different factors contributing to the continued increase in cases in the country.

For example, she said Negros Occidental, which often lands in the list of provinces with the most number of new cases, used to have COVID-19 patients who are mostly locally stranded individuals.

Now, there are already cases of community transmission there, she noted.

Vergeire said the DOH continues to study the different factors contributing to the spread of COVID-19, the first case of which in the country was confirmed on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.

The UP OCTA Group estimates total cases to reach 380,000 to 410,000 by end of October.