PH mourns with Kuwait over demise of emir Sheikh Sabah

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday extended its condolences to Kuwait over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“The Philippines is especially saddened with his demise as Kuwait is home to a quarter of a million Filipinos who have benefited as well as contributed to the enhancement of Philippines-Kuwait Relations,” a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs reads.

The Agence France-Presse reported that the emir died at the age of 91. No details were provided about his illness or treatment.

“Sheikh Sabah has seen the rise and development of Kuwait for more than half a century from the time he was Foreign Minister, then Prime Minister until he became Amir in 2006. Under the reign of Sheikh Sabah, Kuwait has become a force of moderation not just in the Gulf but in the entire Middle East,” the DFA said.

Recently, Kuwait set free a Filipino who was sentenced to die for killing his Filipina partner in 2008.

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said the emir pardoned Bienvenido Espino during the Eid season, along with other Filipino detainees at the Sulaibiya Central Jail.