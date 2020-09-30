Military rescues Fil-Am abducted by local terrorists in Zamboanga del Norte

Government troops rescued Rex Susulan Triplitt who was abducted in mid-September by local terrorists. Photo courtesy of the 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army

A Filipino-American resident of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte abducted earlier this month was rescued by authorities on Wednesday.

Reports from the Philippine Army's 1st Infantry Division said that troops of the 42nd Infantry Battalion were able to engage the group holding 62-year old Rex Susulan Triplitt at Barangay Pisa Itom in Sirawai town.

Triplitt was abducted by armed men wearing camouflage uniform last September 16, while he and his wife were on board their motorcycle on their way home to Barangay Piacan in the same municipality.

Wednesday's firefight incurred no casualties on the government side.

The rescued victim is now undergoing medical check-up in a health center in Sirawai.

A press statement of the 1st ID quoted Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, Commander of 102nd Infantry Brigade, as saying that operations will continue despite the accomplishment.

Photo courtesy of the AFP Western Mindanao Command

According to the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, information gathered by the troops on the ground identified the perpetrators as members of the Sulu-based Daesh-inspired Abu Sayyaf-Kidnap for Ransom group under Injam Yadah.

Earlier, the police released a picture of a suspect in the abduction with monetary reward of P100,000 for any information that will lead to his location, and P500,000 for the suspect's neutralization. It is not clear as of yet if the suspect is among those who the soldiers engaged earlier today.

There is no report likewise for any ransom paid.

- report from Queenie Casimiro