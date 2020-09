MANILA - A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off Babuyan Island in Calayan town, Cagayan on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 49 kilometers northeast of the island at 8:49 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 15 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Philvolcs added.