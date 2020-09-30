Indonesian hostage killed by abductors in Sulu

MANILA - Government forces have recovered the cadaver of an Indonesian kidnap victim while pursuing members of Abu Sayyaf in Sulu, the military said Wednesday.

Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu commander, Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, said the victim was among 5 Indonesians abducted by the terror group.

The victim's remains will be transported to Zamboanga City. The military did not disclose his name pending further confirmation.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), believes that the victim was shot while trying to escape from his abductors.

Members of the 45th Infantry Battalion found the victim some 300 meters from the encounter site in Barangay Maligay, Patikul on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, an Abu Sayyaf sub-leader, who authorities say is a cousin of the mastermind of the Aug. 24, 2020 explosions in Jolo, was killed by government forces.