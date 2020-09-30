House leadership change on Oct. 14? Not clear in Palace meeting, says Cayetano ally

MANILA - The supposed change in the House Speakership on October 14 was not immediately clear after the 2 lawmakers vying for the post met with President Rodrigo Duterte, an ally of the sitting leader of the chamber said Wednesday.

Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, who currently serves as the House speaker, and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, who was supposed to succeed him based on a term-sharing deal, met with Duterte in Malacañang on Tuesday evening.

Sources from the Velasco camp said he will assume the Speakership on October 14, but this was not made clear in the meeting, said Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, a close ally of Cayetano who was also present there.

"No, that was not clear," he told ANC's Headstart when asked about the supposed deal ironed out in the meeting.

About 2 minutes after Duterte met with Cayetano and Velasco privately, news outlets reported that Velasco will take the post in the middle of next month.

"Ang nangyari, wala pang 2 minutes, may bagong Speaker na, and then nagkaroon na ng date, October 14. I was there, wala namang sinabi ang Presidente na October 14," said Villafuerte.

