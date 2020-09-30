EDSA U-turn slot in front of Quezon City Academy to close Oct. 5: MMDA

MANILA— The U-turn slot in front of the Quezon City Academy on EDSA will be closed starting October 12, Monday for the EDSA Busway Project, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the MMDA said directional signages will be installed within the vicinity starting Oct. 5 to notify motorists of the U-turn slot’s impending closure.

"The eventual closure of U-turn slots along EDSA will make commuter travel through the EDSA Carousel easier, more convenient, and faster," MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said.

The EDSA busway project designates the innermost lane of EDSA as an exclusive lane for buses traveling along the major thoroughfare.

The MMDA advised motorists to take the following detour routes:

From northbound going southbound, affected vehicles may take the U-turn slot after Congressional Avenue (in front of Landers).

From southbound going northbound, affected vehicles may take the U-turn slot after Quezon Avenue Service Road (under Quezon Ave. flyover)

The MMDA earlier closed U-turn slots along EDSA near Trinoma Mall and North Avenue.

