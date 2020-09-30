DOT chief Puyat goes on self-quarantine due after COVID-19 exposure

MANILA— Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has been advised to go on a 10-day self-quarantine after she had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Department of Tourism said Puyat would continue with her isolation even after her RT-PCR test on Monday yielded negative results.

Puyat was supposed to be in Boracay Island to do some last-minute inspection before resorts and hotels start accepting tourists from across the country on Oct. 1.

As of Wednesday, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 311,694 people in the Philippines. The tally includes 5,504 deaths, 253,488 recoveries, and 52,702 active cases.