DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 10,534

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,534 on Wednesday with 27 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,015, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,727 of those infected have recovered, while 792 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Wednesday.

30 September 2020



On this last day of the month, the DFA reports no new fatalities and no new recoveries from COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/Csmo46DXCQ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 30, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 366 in the Asia Pacific, 166 in Europe, 2,316 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 311,694 people. The tally includes 5,504 deaths, 253,488 recoveries, and 52,702 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News



