Bongbong Marcos eyes political comeback, national post in 2022: spokesman

MANILA - Years after he was beaten in the vice-presidential race in 2016, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be running for another national position in the Philippine elections in 2022, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

His spokesman Vic Rodriguez said in an interview that Marcos will be staging a political comeback.

"Definitely, Sen. Bongbong Marcos will be seeking a national position come 2022," Rodriguez told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Marcos -- the brother of current senator Imee Marcos, and son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos -- was defeated by Vice President Leni Robredo in 2016.

Robredo's victory led to claims from Marcos that there was cheating involved in the ballots and the latter petitioned for failure of elections, particularly in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.

Marcos alleged that there was failure of elections in each of the 3 provinces due to terrorism, intimidation, harassment of voters and pre-shading of ballots.

He claimed he could still have overcome Robredo’s lead of votes as she allegedly stands to lose if the election results in the Mindanao provinces were annulled.

A resolution by the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, however confirmed Robredo's lead over Marcos increased by 15,000 votes after it conducted a recount in the 3 provinces.

Robredo's camp has refuted all allegations by the Marcos camp, calling it a “desperate attempt” to save a “dying” election protest and will, in effect, create new pilot provinces.

Earlier Wednesday, the SC required the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to comment on pending issues in the election protest filed by Marcos against Robredo.