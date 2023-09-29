Students walk toward their respective classrooms as school year 2023-2024 opens at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — About half of Filipinos are dissatisfied with the K to 12 basic education program, while 9 in 10 prefer the previous June to March academic calendar, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) found in a survey released on Thursday.

Fifty percent of 1,500 respondents said they were dissatisfied with the K-12 curriculum, while 30 percent said they were satisfied and 9 percent were undecided, the SWS said.

The same poll found that 89 percent of Filipino adults preferred the June to March academic calendar, while 10 percent were in favor of the September to June calendar and 1 percent had no preference.

The school year opened last Aug. 29 for public schools. The academic calendar began a few weeks earlier for some private schools.

The Department of Education earlier said it was studying calls to bring back the June to March academic calendar, which several groups sought due to harsh heat in classrooms during the dry season.

The agency is also testing a revised K to 10 program, which reduces learning areas and focuses on foundational skills.

The review for the Grade 11 to 12 curriculum is still pending.