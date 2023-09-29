MMDA says to check drains to prevent floods

Residents wade through waist deep and garbage strewn floodwaters along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, on September 23, 2023, as heavy rains deluge the metro. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said it would check drainage systems to prevent flooding in the capital region.

Heavy rains this week spawned floods and traffic jams in parts of Metro Manila. In some areas, residents waded through waist-high floods, while motorists were stranded on the road for several hours.

"We called the attention of heads na kapag alam na nila yung panahon, dapat they have to check yung mga drainage kapag may nakabara and to call the command center para ma-inform ang aming flood-control team," said lawyer Victor Nuñez, director of MMDA's traffic enforcement group.

"Before pa umulan, kung may makita na silang bara, ma-inform na agad. Hindi 'yung kapag umulan na at tumaas ang tubig, tsaka lang pupunta at aalisin," Nuñez said in a televised briefing.

The MMDA earlier in the day discussed flood mitigation strategies. It is also preparing alternative routes in case of heavy traffic due to floods, the official said.

"We have to be proactive," he said.

Nuñez added that the MMDA was studying extending the work hours of its field personnel until midnight to prepare for the Christmas shopping rush.

"Alam naman natin na ang major thoroughfares hindi lang sa EDSA, sa C5 may mga malls, dito sa Quezon City lalo na sa Balintawak, sa Commonwealth, at other major thoroughfares ay aming babantayan lalong-lalo na ngayong darating na Kapaskuhan," he said.