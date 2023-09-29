Marcos wants faster rollout of benefits to injured, fallen uniformed personnel

American and Filipino Marines hold a helocast and maritime patrol exercise as part of the semi-annual Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) in Ternate, Cavite, on July 14, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday assured his administration’s continued support for military, police, and other uniformed personnel and their families, as he honored the heroism and sacrifices of those killed and wounded in action in a program here.

With this, Marcos, Jr. urged relevant government agencies to promptly distribute the benefits to injured or the family of uniformed personnel killed in the line of duty.

“Kailanman hindi natin masusuklian ang serbisyo na kanilang inalaan upang mapanatiling payapa, ligtas at maayos ang ating komunidad," Marcos Jr. said during a thanksgiving gathering for the beneficiaries of the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program (CSBP).

"Ang kanilang halimbawa ay patunay sa likas na galing, tapang at dangal ng mga Pilipino at sa hindi matatawarang pagmamahal natin sa ating bansa,” the Chief Executive added.

"Kung kaya naman, inaatasan ko ang mga kinauukulang ahensya na tiyakin ang maayos na implementasyon ng mga ito. Siguruhin ninyo ang mga benepisyo ay mabilis na makakarating sa ating mga mamamayan," he said.

Established in 2016 under the Duterte administration, the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program seeks to provide assistance to families of uniformed personnel killed or wounded in legitimate operations.

The program covers military and police forces, including uniformed personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), the Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary (CAA) units.

According to the DILG, beneficiaries of the program are entitled to receive benefits and assistance, such as special financial aid, scholarship, special welfare assistance, health and medical care assistance, shelter assistance, and employment assistance.

Since 2016, the program has already given a total of P468.75-million in special financial assistance; and P308.45M worth of shelter assistance.