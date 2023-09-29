Marcos names new justices in Sandiganbayan, Court of Appeals

The Sandiganbayan building in Quezon Cit on February 19, 2020 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed new associate justices at the Sandiganbayan and the Court of Appeals, Malacañang said on Friday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the following have been appointed as associate justices at the Court of Appeals:

Lorna Francisca Catris C. Cheng

Ma. Consejo M. Gengos-Ignalaga

Raymond Joseph Javier

Henry S. Angeles has also been named as associate justice at the Court of Tax Appeals, PCO said.

Meanwhile, the President appointed Juliet Manalo-San Gaspar as Sandiganbayan associate justice, based on the announcement.

HERBOSA REAPPOINTED

Marcos Jr. also reappointed Teodoro Herbosa as health secretary after the Commission on Appointments bypassed him this week due to lack of time.

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Andres Centino, on the other hand, was named as presidential assistant for maritime concerns.

Centino holds the rank of secretary, the PCO said.

Malacañang earlier said Centino was appointed as Presidential Adviser on the West Philippine Sea.

