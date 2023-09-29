Marcos Jr suspends 'pass through fees' in national roads

Travelers wait as heavy machinery is used to clear a part of the road leading to the town of Matawe in dingalan, Aurora on September 27, 2022 days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the area. The road was blocked by a landslide during the height of the typhoon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. suspended the collection of "pass through fees" in national roads and other roads not constructed and funded by local government units, Malacañang announced Friday.

Executive Order No. 41 cited the importance of reducing transport and logistics costs, which were eventually passed down to consumers.

The efficient and unhampered movement of products in the regions is also among the strategies in kickstarting local industries under the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028, said the President.

"All [local government units] are prohibited from collecting toll fees and charges upon all motor vehicles transporting goods or merchandise, while passing through any national roads and such other roads not constructed and funded by LGUs pursuant to Section 155 of RA No. 7160," Marcos said.

Localities were also encouraged, in the interest of public welfare, to suspend or discontinue collecting sticker fees, discharging fees, delivery fees, market fees, toll fees, entry fees, or mayor's permit fees, which are imposed on all vehicles carrying goofs and passing through any local public roads they constructed.

“The unauthorized imposition of pass-through fees has a significant impact on transportation and logistics costs, which are often passed on to consumers, who ultimately bear the burden of paying for the increase in prices of goods and commodities," he said.

Administrative and disciplinary sanctions await those local officials that do not comply with the order, based on the document.

The interior department was also tasked to monitor and take appropriate actions on local government units that fail to follow the order.

EO No. 41 will take effect immediately upon its publication on the Official Gazette.

