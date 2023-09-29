President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the ‘Disiplina Village Arkong Bato’ housing project in Valenzuela City on March 27, 2023. The new housing project is comprised of 20 five-storey buildings, which will cater to 1,200 informal settler families (ISFs) living along the bodies of water leading to Manila Bay. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA — The Marcos administration's housing program will be for all Filipinos and not just the poor, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said on Friday.

Pag-IBIG fund members are eligible for housing loans under the program, said Housing Undersecretary Randy Escolango.

"Ito ay applicable sa lahat, open sa lahat. Basta ikaw ay [may] Pag-IBIG. Ang tumaya pa lang sa atin ngayon ng developmental loan sa mga contractor at developers ay 'yung Pag-IBIG," he said.

The official noted that government financial institutions such as the Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, and Landbank might participate in this program soon.

The government is banking on the 5 percent interest subsidy, Escolango noted.

"'Yung 5 percent na interes, kasama 'yan sa General Appropriations Act na pondo na inilaan ng gobyerno para sagutin 'yung interes na ipapataw sana ng Pag-IBIG. Five percent doon, gobyerno na ang magbabayad," he said in a televised briefing.

"Sa ngayon, kung 6 percent ang interes ngayon, kung sa ngayon, 'yung 1 percent na lang ang babayaran mo na interes every year," he added.

Beneficiaries will get a vertical, condominium-type house between 20 and 27 square meters.

It is important that potential beneficiaries were first-time homeowners, he said. Monthly amortization ranges from P3,000 to P3,500, he said.

"Kapag ikaw ay hindi first time, o naka-avail ka na, hindi ka na makaka-avail nitong programa ng gobyerno," he said.

Escolango said those interested in the government's housing program could inquire during their National Center Month activities next month.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr in April said his administration is currently building 1.2 million housing units, which are part of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program.

The 4PH program aims to build 1 million housing units each year to address the country's housing backlog.

The President in July instructed government agencies to submit a detailed inventory of suitable lands for the 4PH program.