Davao sends durian exports to China: VP Sara

Davao City has sent its first durian export to China following negotiations between the government and Chinese officials, Vice President Sara Duterte said Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Vice President said Gov. Zhao Long of Fujian province, People’s Republic of China visited Davao City to bring 2 pieces of good news: the renewal of the Sister City Agreement between Davao City and Jinjiang City in Fujian and the successful export of durian to China.

Negotiations with Jinjiang City started while Duterte was still mayor of Davao City in 2018, she said.

"Kasama si Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, nagpaabot ako ng aking pasasalamat kay Gov. Zhao sa dalawang good news na dala ng kanyang byahe sa siyudad. Una, ang renewal ng Sister City Agreement sa pagitan ng Davao City at ng Jinjiang City sa Fujian Province. Unang nagkaroon ng ugnayan ang Davao City sa Jinjiang habang mayor pa ako ng siyudad noong 2018," she said.

"Pangalawa, ang matagumpay na unang pagpapadala ng Davao City ng durian bilang export product sa China. Ang negosasyon dito ay nagsimula din sa ilalim ng aking administrasyon bilang mayor sa tulong ng Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao."

She added that Gov. Zhao also met with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Other Chinese officials who visited Davao City on Thursday's 5th Anniversary celebration of the Sister City Agreement were Quanzhou City Mayor, Cai Zhansheng and Party Secretary, Zhang Wenxian of Jinjiang, China.





Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian earlier said Beijing has allowed the importation of durian from the Philippines.

"Philippine durians meeting the import requirements can now have the same market access as Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam," he said in a Facebook post.

He added: "This announcement is a fruit of labor after Philippine President Marcos visited Beijing last week, where various deals and agreements on many industries, including agriculture, were signed."