Confidential funds realignment to affect 10 gov't agencies

Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chairperson and Marikina City Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo. House of Representatives Media Affairs handout/file

MANILA — Around 10 government agencies will be affected by the House leadership’s plan to realign some civilian agencies' confidential and intelligence funds to offices tasked with guarding the West Philippine Sea.

“Ongoing pa rin ang rationalization as we speak," House Appropriations Committee Senior Vice Chair and Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

“Meaning yung iba, madadagan nga, Some will lose, others will have reductions,” Quimbo added.

The House on Representatives on Wednesday approved on final reading the P5.768-trillion proposed 2024 national budget, with no changes.

However, a "small committee" was tasked to approve amendments to the budget bill.

Quimbo is a member of the panel, along with House Appropriations Committee chairman Elizaldy Co, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan.

The final copy of the House-approved budget will be submitted to the Senate in time for the resumption of congressional sessions in November.