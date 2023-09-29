This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2023 shows Chinese coast guard personnel aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat beside a floating barrier as they guard a passage to the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Ted Aljibe, AFP/File

MANILA — Chinese vessels lingered in Scarborough Shoal and issued radio challenges against Philippine authorities after the removal of a Beijing-installed barrier that kept Filipino fishermen away from the area, the Philippine Coast Guard said Friday.

During an hour-long maritime domain awareness (MDA) flight on Thursday, "we were able to monitor still the presence of 3 China Coast Guard vessels, 2 of which are inside the lagoon or the Bajo de Masinloc, the other one is patrolling outside," said Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea.

"During the entire duration of the flight, we were challenged by the Chinese Coast Guard 6 times over the radio," Tarriela said.

The PCG also spotted 2 Filipino fishing boats in the area, he said.

Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea has long been a source of tension between the countries. China seized the ring of reefs from the Philippines in 2012 and has since deployed patrol boats.

During a routine Philippine government resupply mission to fishermen plying the nearby waters last week, authorities found a 300-meter floating barrier across the entrance of the shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard released a video on Monday showing a man wearing snorkeling gear using a knife to sever a rope attached to white buoys, while another showed an anchor being hauled from the water into a wooden outrigger boat.

After the rope was cut, the Chinese government removed the barrier, Tarriela told local media on Tuesday.

“There is no more floating barrier at the entrance of Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said on Friday.

He also clarified, “We never really took the barrier, we just cut the anchor of the barrier. The Philippine Coast Guard or the Philippine Government doesn’t claim that we are the ones who removed the barrier.”

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international court ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

Scarborough Shoal sits 240 kilometers west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometers from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan.

Under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which China helped negotiate, countries have jurisdiction over the natural resources within about 370 kilometers of their shore.

The floating barrier had prevented fishing boats from entering the shoal's shallow waters where fish are more abundant.

A group of fishermen said they were ready to help authorities document the aggressive tactics of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea if the government provides them with equipment and security.

Authorities "appreciate that kind of patriotic volunteerism", but "we also don’t want to jeopardize their (fishermen's) safety," Tarriela said.

"Kung kakayanin naman ng mga tao pa rin natin, tayo mismo ang mag-document niyan at hindi natin idadamay ang inosenteng mangingisda," he said.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse