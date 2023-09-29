Amending 2024 budget via small committee 'illegal': Makabayan bloc

MANILA — Members of the Makabayan Bloc on Friday called out the House leadership for creating a small committee to accept amendments to the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget next year.

The bloc said it is illegal to make changes in the budget after it has been approved on 3rd and final reading.

"Ayon sa batas pag na 3rd reading na ay hindi na pwedeng maglagay pa ng mga amendment kaya talagang nagva-violate ang Kongreso nung probisyon sa Konstitusyon," House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro said.

The bloc members also noted that the process is not inclusive.

"Hindi yan magiging as transparent kumpara sa kung dumaan sana sa plenaryo ang mga amendments," Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said.

The "small committee" is composed of Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co, Senior Vice Chair Stella Luz Quimbo, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan.

Voting 296-3-0, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 8980 on 3rd and final reading Wednesday night.

House leaders have promised to re-channel the confidential funds to agencies tasked with securing the West Philippine Sea during the bicameral conference hearings.