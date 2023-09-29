'Abducted' environmental activists' legal team files for protection

Environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Taman are greeted by family and supporters after meeting with the Commission on Human RIghts at the CHR headquarters in Quezon City on September 19, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – Days after environmental activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro recanted their statements in a government-initiated press conference and stood by their claims of being abducted by the military, the 2 are said to be recovering and are set to consult professionals for psychosocial interventions, according to their counsel Atty. Dino De Leon.

De Leon said that they have also filed a writ of habeas data and writ of amaparo to ensure the two's safety.

“Writ of amparo is basically seeking protection coming from the court, making sure that the military or the armed forces and those who may be involved in abduction to come up with ano yung reason nila what had happened, ano yung steps na tinake nila,” he said.

They are also seeking that those involved in the alleged abduction will be prohibited from going near Tamano and Castro.

The writ of habeas data, on the other had, was sought to prohibit the NTF-ELCAC from divulging the information they have about the two.

In an interview on ANC’s Headstart last week, National Security Council Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya said that a discussion was set to be done as to what information will be revealed about the two environmental activists.

“So what we want is for them to produce whatever these information are under oath. And to prevent them from disclosing precisely because these may be sensitive personal information and they did not seek the consent of Jhed and Jonila and if these information are true or not,” De Leon said.

Given the urgency of the matter, De Leon said that they also filed for a motion for special raffle because they believe that the threat to Tamano and Castro is real and impending.

They are hopeful the temporary protection order will be released by the Supreme Court at the soonest possible time.