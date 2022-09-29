Three Marcos activists in NY charged, released from custody

Three activists who were detained after participating in a protest against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York were charged and released from custody.

FILAM Anti-Marcos activists gate-crashed the Asia Society just before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is scheduled to speak today. ⁦@ABSCBNNews⁩ ⁦@TFCNewsNow⁩ pic.twitter.com/x9iW6Nth1d — DON TAGALA (@dontagala) September 23, 2022

Protest organizers said there were three parts to the protest action at the Asia Society Museum where Marcos delivered a speech on Friday.

The first part was a civil disobedience sit-in action in front of the auditorium doors to delay the President's speech.

Second was an outdoor protest with the public right outside the building, and the third part was a direct-action protest outside on 70th Street where Marcos and his entourage exited after the event, just a stone’s throw away from where the arrest eventually happened.

Protesters said they were expressing their outrage against Marcos as the Philippines marked the 50th anniversary of his father's declaration of martial law that resulted to brutal deaths, human rights violations, and corruption that defined his 20 year-reign.

In a statement, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told ABS-CBN News that at approximately 4:11pm, Marcos' motorcade was on East 70 Street and Lexington Avenue when a red substance was thrown at the vehicle.'

The NYPD said the officers who intervened were allegedly assaulted by protesters. Six of the officers suffered minor injuries.

Three protesters, who are New York residents and identify as transgender non-binary, were taken into police custody.

32 year-old immigration lawyer Kort Lee, whose legal name is Courtney Michelle Lee, was charged with Class A Misdemeanor Assault for striking an officer in the groin using her foot. Other charges include resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and harassment.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old hospice nurse Lex Basil, whose legal name is Anna Basil, was charged with Class D Felony: Criminal Mischief, Class A Misdemeanor: Intent Damage of Property (Vandalism), criminal tampering, obstructing government administration, and resisting arrest.

30-year-old scientist and biomedical researcher Kalay Bertulfo, whose legal name is Carla Maria Fatima Bertulfo, was charged with Class A Misdemeanor: Criminal Mischief, intentionally damaging property, reckless damaging of property or vandalism, and resisting arrest.

"We have an active jail support network both on the ground and remote who are monitoring how the three are navigating and moving through the criminal system and we plan to do court support and be present in the courtroom to support them," Jackie Mariano of Malaya Movement said. "The sequence of events that led to the arrests are very unclear."

Protesters are calling on the New York Criminal Court to drop all the charges against whom they now call the NYC3.

"Bayan USA does condemn vehemently the unnecessary force used by both security guards at Asia Society and the New York Police Department on the demonstrators at our action, inside and outside of Asia Society. There is no excuse for the way they treated us given that we were there, we were conducting a peaceful action," Bayan USA's Bernadette Ellorin said.

The three activists were released on Saturday night on personal recognizance of which no bail is needed. They will appear in the New York Criminal Court on October 28.