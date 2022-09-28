Storm Luis further intensifies, as it nears PAR limit

PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical storm Luis (international name: Roke) intensified further as it approaches the northern limit of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Luis was located 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon as of 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 90 kph.

The storm is moving north at 20 kph and is expected to exit PAR Thursday morning.

PAGASA also said Luis will not have a direct effect on the country’s weather.

Luzon is still reeling from the impacts of super typhoon Karding (International name: Noru) that struck Sunday through early Monday.

