Panukalang postponement ng barangay, SK elections niratipikahan ng Senado

MAYNILA -- Niratipikahan na ng Senado nitong Miyerkoles ang bicameral conference committee report kaugnay sa panukalang pagpapaliban sa December 2022 barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections (BSKE).

Sabi ni Sen. JV Ejercito na siyang naging chairperson ng Senate panel sa bicam, napagkasunduan na palitan ang petsa ng halalan. Sa bicam report, gagawin na ito sa huling Lunes ng Oktubre 2023 at kada ikatlong taon ay magkakaroon ng halalang pambarangay.

"First, there is a precedence of holding the synchronized barangay and SK elections in October; second, the date usually falls on the school break of youth voters and will enable them to participate in choosing their leaders in the community; third, it will be more cost-effective with reference to the position paper and computation of the Commission on Elections which was submitted to the Committee on Electoral Reforms," ani Ejercito.

Ang mga mahahalal sa Oktubre 2023 ay magsisimulang manungkulan sa November 30, 2023.

Inaatasan naman ang Commission on Audit (COA) na magsumite ng audit report sa Kongreso kaugnay sa budget na nagamit sa ipagpapalibang December 5, 2022 barangay at SK elections.

Tatlong senador ang tumutol sa bicam report: sina Senate Minority leader Koko Pimentel, Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Sen. Pia Cayetano.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO