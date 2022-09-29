P100-K cash gift program for centenarians unfunded, laments solon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — At least 700 centenarians nationwide are still waiting for their P100,000 cash gifts mandated by law, a solon said Thursday.

House Committee on Senior Citizens Chair Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo said that these centenarians were not yet given their gifts because it was unfunded in the national budget.

"Oo, unfunded. Pero pinakiusapan na natin sa DBM (Department of Budget and Management) at sa Congress na gawan ng paraan para mapondohan iyan. Kawawa naman ang ating mga centenarian," he said.

Ordanes said that it was only during the House deliberations on the 2023 national budget when he learned that about P704 million is still needed to be given to these centenarians.

If approved, the cash gifts will be given next year.

He also noted that he had been receiving letters and concerns from families of centenarians asking for their cash gifts.

"Bigla na lang lumabas na nagre-request ang DSWD ng additional P700 million plus para rito nga sa mga centenarian natin. Di ko rin alam iyan, bigla na lang lumitaw," Ordanes said.

He also lamented instances of families receiving the cash gift for their centenarians, even though the centenarian himself or herself had already passed away.

"Kailangan 2 years before their birthday, dapat mapondohan para pagdating ng birthday ng isang senior citizen ay matatanggap niya. Karamihan diyan, wala eh, namatay na nga iyong iba. Sa kapamilya napupunta, pero ang intention ng ating batas ay maibigay doon sa mga centenarian," Ordanes said.

He assured that he will remind the concerned agencies, particularly the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), to attend to the needs of centenarians, even some of the DSWD's related functions on senior citizens are being transferred to a national committee that will be focusing on their affairs.

"Ita-transfer iyong function ng DSWD sa national committee, and hopefully, sa susunod ay ma-transfer sa national committee ay wala nang magiging ganyang problema," he said.

Under the Centenarians Act of 2016, senior citizens who reach the age of 100 are entitled to a cash incentive of P100,000.