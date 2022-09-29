Photo from President Marcos’ Instagram page



MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday met with Sri Lanka’s president in Malacañang where they tackled the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Video from RTVM showed Marcos meeting Sri Lankan leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, who participated during the 55th Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

Marcos served as the keynote speaker of the event as the host country of the ADB meeting.

In an Instagram post, Marcos said they discussed the ASEAN Summit slated in November regarding a possible “monitoring and regulatory body to administer” the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

“We both believe this will be beneficial to all ASEAN members,” said the President.



Aside from this, Marcos met Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and thanked him for overseeing the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

“We are eager to strengthen our ties and broaden our collaboration, particularly in green energy, digital infrastructure, and agriculture,” said Marcos in an instagram post.