Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Cyclone Luis intensified into a severe tropical storm before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Luis (international name: Roke) left PAR at 9 a.m.

"Further intensification is likely while moving over the sea east of Ryukyu Islands, with Luis reaching typhoon category within 24 hours," it said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Luis is forecast to continue moving northward or north northeastward until Friday evening before slightly changing its direction.

As it exited PAR, Luis would have no direct effect in the country's weather, PAGASA said.

No tropical cyclone wind signals were raised anywhere in the country.

The center of the severe tropical storm was last spotted at 1,130 kilometers east northeast of northern Luzon.

Luis was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 125 kph gusts. It was moving northward at 20 kph, PAGASA said.

