Single parent Merly Villasanta works on the enrollment forms for her four children using a computer with internet connection on July 1, 2020 in Antipolo City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas on Thursday said she sees huge relief for struggling single mothers after the signing of the implementing rules and regulations of the Expanded Solo Parents’ Welfare Act.

"Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act will bring huge relief, especially for struggling solo mothers, who comprise more than two-thirds of solo parents in the country. With the additional benefits provided under this measure, solo parents will at least mitigate the impact of rising prices, huge income losses, and a lack of state support," Brosas said.

She explained the expanded benefits under the new law.

"Nakasaad sa panukala ang 10 percent discount at VAT exemption sa gatas, diaper, gamot at iba pang pangangailangan ng bata. Kasama rin rito ang P1,000 monthly cash subsidy para sa solo parents na inilaban nating magkakaroon ng funding ngayong 2023 budget," she said.

(The bill provides for 10-percent discount and VAT exemption on milk, diaper, medicine, and other needs of the child. It also includes a P1,000 monthly cash subsidy for solo parents, which we pushed to be funded under the 2023 budget.)

Brosas also said that the bill expands the definition of solo parents to include legal guardians and relatives who are singlehandedly taking care of children.

She recalled that her party-list first pushed for this measure in 2007.

"We recognize that solo parents are among the vulnerable members of our society... Kaya naman, inilaban talaga natin itong pagpasa ng Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act at isa ang Gabriela Partylist sa mga principal authors nito sa loob ng Kongreso," Brosas said.

(This is why we fought for the passage of the Solo Parents Welfare Act and Gabriela was one of its principal authors in Congress.)