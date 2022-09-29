Residents retrieve a dead carabao swept away by floodwater in San Miguel, Bulacan on Sept. 27, 2022, after super typhoon Karding hit the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The widespread flooding triggered by Typhoon Karding has left at least P1.2 billion damage in infrastructure and agriculture in Bulacan province, its governor said Thursday.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando said the province's district 3, composed of Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, and San Rafael, was most affected by the typhoon.

"Hindi pa po tayo nagde-declare ng state of calamity because we need to assess everything. Maybe this week malalaman po natin kung ilan 'yung mga totally damage na nangyari. At least, meron po tayong rough estimate. Sa ngayon ay umabot po ng mga P1.2 billion na," he told ANC's "Headstart".

(We have not yet declared a state of calamity because we need to assess everything. Maybe this week we will know the total damage. At least, we already have a rough estimate, which has reached around P1.2 billion.)

This includes P10 million in livestock losses and P400 million in damaged crops, Fernando said. The typhoon also displaced some 3,000 families, he said.

Bulacan will seek support from the national government, the governor said.

"Actually, 'yung one whole year budget namin talagang kapos talaga. By next year, we have a recession of the budget. Deficit po ang mangyayari sa atin because of the 2 years lockdown," Ferdnando said.

(Actually, our budget for the whole year is not enough... We will have a deficit.)

To mitigate flooding, the provincial government has halted quarrying operations and will start dredging work to deepen its rivers.

"Ang solusyon dito talaga ay una huwag lapastanganin ang kalikasan. Pangalawa ay talagang magkaroon ng dredging sa lahat ng small at big rivers natin," Fernando said.

(The solution here is first, let us not defile nature. Second, let us dredge all our small and big rivers.)

Karding left the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday after cutting a swath of destruction in parts of Luzon.

At least 10 people were killed, including 5 rescuers from Bulacan, during the onslaught of Karding, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Fernando vowed to give support to the families of the 5 rescue workers.