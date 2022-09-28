Ilang artists na magtatanghal sa 1MX London 2022, dumating na sa UK

LONDON - Mula sa matagumpay na soldout concert na 1MX Dubai at Manila noong isang taon, ngayong weekend, sa London naman.

All set na ang inaabangang 1MX London 2022 na unang big event ng ABS-CBN The Filipino Channel sa Europa mula ng magsimula ang pandemya at ito rin ang kauna-unahang music festival sa Europa ng Kapamilya.

Dumating na rin sa UK ang unang batch ng Kapamilya artists na magtatanghal sa Sabado, October 1.

World class performance ang aabangan sa London, mula sa de kalibreng artists na sina Bamboo, Darren Espanto, EZ Mil, KZ Tandingan at maraming pang iba.

Excited na ring mag-perform ang ilang rising and promising music artists ng ABS-CBN. Matapos ang mainit na pagtanggap sa kanilang iwantTFC original series na Lyric and Beat, sa entablado naman magpapakitang gilas ang dating The Voice Teens Philippines finalist na si Jeremy G.

Sina Jeremy G. (kaliwa), Angela Ken at Jon Guelas sa kanilang pagdating sa London

“It's my first time here in London. I’m super excited to see mga kababayan here in London. I’m ready to party, ready to have fun during all of our sets,” sabi ni Jeremy G., Kapamilya artist.

Unang beses din sa London ng singer-songwriter at viral Tiktok artist na si Angela Ken.

“Yung confidence, kailangan ready na and of course, the songs. All of us practiced but I want it to be really genuine at the same time, ” sabi ni Angela Ken.

Mala-homecoming concert naman ang 1MX London para sa Filipino-British music artist at dating X-Factor UK contestant na sa si Jon Guelas.

“This is just incredible. I moved to the Philippines recently, but coming back to England, to my hometown, I’m going to see loads of old faces and hopefully a lot more new faces. I'm just super excited for London 1MX,” sabi ni Guelas, Pinoy-British artist.

Matapos namang maging parte ng "Beyond the Stars Tour’ sa Amerika, sabik na rin ang Star Magic artist na si Sab na mag-perform sa harap ng live audience sa 1MX London.

Si Sab sa kanyang pagdating sa London

“With getting to perform on stage it’s always such a rush and I can’t believe it’s going to be a whole live audience because I started out as a pandemic artist. It’s good to see I’m getting immersed in all these live event. Whatever we put on stage we hope it provides comfort to everyone watching,” sabi ni Sab,1MX artist.

Magpapasiklab din sa 1MX London ang ilang UK based artists at DJs para pasayahin ang mga kababayang Pinoy.

Dumating na rin sina Ez Mill, Bamboo at Darren Espanto sa London.

(Kasama sina Steve Angeles at Marco Camas)

