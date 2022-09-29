House OKs inclusion of National Building Code as engineering, architecture subject

A view of the tenement buildings in Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill which mandates the integration of the National Building Code as a major subject in the curriculum of college degrees for civil, mechanical, electrical, sanitary, and electronics engineering, and architecture as well as a topic in the licensure examinations for those professions.

The bill was approved on Wednesday night, before the House went on congressional recess that will end November 6.

The Committee on Higher and Technical Education explained in its fact sheet that the bill aims to uphold the policy mandate of the National Building Code for the state to safeguard life, health, property and public welfare, consistent with the principles of sound environmental management and control.

The bill also seeks to ensure that those who practice the engineering and architecture professions receive the necessary formal instruction and training on ensuring the safety and integrity of structures, both building and non building.

Under the bill, the Commission on Higher Education must develop and include in the curriculum the study of the National Building Code of the Philippines as major subject.

Likewise, it mandates the Professional Regulation Commission to include the National Building Code of the Philippines as topic in the licensure examinations for the said professions.

The House will vote on the bill on final approval in November after the ongoing congressional recess.

