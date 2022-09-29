Park goers watch the lights and sounds show, SINAG 2022 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on Sept. 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives has approved on second reading a bill that seeks to strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage.

The bill, which aims to amend the National Cultural Heritage Act, was approved by the chamber on Wednesday before it went on congressional recess.

The bill seeks to preserve the country's cultural heritage for future generations to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the richness of Philippine history and culture.

It also aims to institutionalize cultural mapping to properly document tangible and intangible, natural and built, cultural heritage, including indigenous knowledge systems and practices.

The key provisions explained the committee's fact sheet include providing technical and financial assistance to local government units (LGUs) in an inventory and updating of locally and nationally-declared cultural properties.

It also introduces a new section which tasks LGUs to conduct a comprehensive cultural mapping program in their respective jurisdictions in partnership with government agencies.

It mandates that the incorporation of national cultural treasures and important cultural property in the basic education system shall be coordinated with the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.

The House will vote on the bill on final approval in November after the ongoing congressional recess.