Dozens of homeless people in QC vaccinated vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 05:33 PM

A health worker inoculates a homeless person with a COVID-19 booster shot along Scout Santiago in Quezon City on Sept. 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday vaccinated homeless families in Quezon City against COVID-19.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, at least 52 people were inoculated in Scout Santiago Street. 

"Mas marami dun sa nabakunahan na 52 ay mga senior citizens," she said in a press briefing. 

(Most of the 52 were senior citizens.)

The event, part of the "Bakuhanang Bayan" campaign, was conducted in coordination with the Quezon City Government, non-government organizations, and partner government agencies.

As of Sept. 27, a total of 173,971 jabs were administered during the special vaccination days which would be carried out until Saturday, Oct.1.

Overall, some 73 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the figure, almost 19.3 million have received their first booster dose while about 2.8 million have gotten their second booster shots.

Courtesy of DOH

