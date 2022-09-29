Galvez proposes more gov't amnesty to rebels

This photo taken on July 30, 2017 shows guerrillas of the New People's Army (NPA) in formation in the Sierra Madre mountain range, located east of Manila. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA — A top presidential adviser on Thursday floated the idea of granting more government amnesty, saying that this will encourage more communist rebels to embrace the peace process.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. told reporters that granting amnesty to rebels is key to attaining peace in the country.

“For as long as we have not given forgiveness and time to heal the wounds, hindi tayo magkakaroon ng peace,” Galvez said.

“We have to move forward in order to achieve unity, reconciliation and peace. We need to provide this kind of venue," he added.

An amnesty extinguishes a person’s criminal liability for acts committed in pursuit of political beliefs and restores his or her political and civil rights.

Galvez said the push for amnesty through the formal establishment of the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) takes off from the legacy of former president Fidel Ramos, who aggressively pursued peace with various rebel groups during his term.

Galvez himself was also a beneficiary of Ramos’ amnesty proclamation for rebel soldiers in 1996, having participated in the failed 1989 coup.

“I am also a recipient of amnesty being a rebel soldier before. I am very thankful. Nang binisita namin ang puntod ni dating pangulong FVR, I was very emotional because without the amnesty given by the government and the people that we have probably hurt during the 1989 coup, I believe wala ako dito,” he shared.

The creation of the NAC is anchored on Executive Order No. 125 issued by former president Rodrigo Duterte in February 2021. The seven-member NAC will be composed of a chairperson, two regular members and four ex-officio members.

Galvez said some 10,000 communist rebels are ready to lay down their arms if given amnesty. They are among the 27,000 members of the CPP-NPA-NDF and their sympathizers who have already surrendered to the government, he added.

He also assured that government will reach out to the families of victims of former rebels, explaining that “total reconciliation is not complete without amnesty.”

“The families of soldiers killed in encounters, kasama iyon sa inaano natin. Even sa Jolo, those victims ng bombing in 2019, they were able to forgive and forget what happened to them… Maganda ang ginagawa natin na ang victims of war, including kidnapping like with the Maute Group sa siege, talagang we tried to reach out dahil nakita natin kailangan ng rehabilitation,” the secretary said.

He went on, “With the continuous information and education with the different camps, the people, soldiers and families should understand the initiative of the government in achieving reconciliation and healing through amnesty. Pag walang freedom of movement ang former rebels, parang walang total reconciliation. ‘Yan ang tinatawag nating transitional justice system na gagawin natin para magkaroon ng complete healing ang animosity between government forces and rebel forces.”

Currently, the proposed amnesty is still being reviewed in the Senate. This will cover not only members of the CPP-NPA-NDF, but other rebel groups, as well.

