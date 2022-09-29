2 drivers test positive for drug use in LTO's random test at QC bus terminal

LTO, PDEA, and PNP hold random drug testing at a bus station in Quezon City on Thursday. Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

Two drivers have tested positive for drug use during a random drug test on about 60 drivers at a bus terminal in Quezon City Thursday.

The initial drug screening was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The LTO confiscated the drivers' licenses while waiting for confirmatory tests done by the PDEA.

Meanwhile, the LTO has reminded motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs to avoid accidents.

It also warned that those who would be apprehended would be subject to harsh penalties, including criminal charges.

Data from the LTO showed that of the 538 road accidents in NCR each year, more than 400 were caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol.

Meantime, the agency has launched its "LTO on Wheels" program with the aim of speeding up transactions for its clients.

Its first stop was in Camp Karingal in Quezon City to service police officers and their dependents.

It can accommodate 400 vehicle registrations a day, as well as process new and old driver's licenses.

