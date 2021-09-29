Residents line up as the Commission on Elections, in partnership with the Araneta group, launches its one-day voter registration for residents of Quezon City District 3 at the Ali Mall Activity Area in Cubao, Quezon City on Sept. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will extend for nearly a month the voter registration period after its Sept. 30 deadline, a poll official said Wednesday.

Filipinos will still have time to register for the 2022 national and local elections from Oct. 9 to 31, following public clamor and pressure from both houses of Congress.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the Comelec en banc approved the extension Wednesday. Registration is suspended on the first week of October (October 1-8) to give way for the filing of certificates of candidacy by 2022 hopefuls.

BREAKING: Voter registration is EXTENDED until Oct. 31, Comelec announces now, eve of initial Sept. 30 deadline.



En banc voted unanimously, says spox @jabjimenez.



Note that registration is suspended from Oct. 1-8 to give way for filing of COC.



More details to follow. — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) September 29, 2021

Prior to this development, the Comelec had twice rejected calls for an extension of voter registration, saying doing so would derail crucial preparations for the 2022 polls.

There has been clamor for the extension following earlier suspensions due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The poll body's reversal of position came as both the Senate and House passed bills to compel them to lengthen the voter registration period as hundreds of registrants lined up at Comelec offices predawn to be accommodated.

The poll body had been insistent to finish voter registration on Sept. 30, fearing a domino effect of delays in other election-related activities such as the loading of data to the vote counting machines in December and the printing of ballots in January.

The poll body likewise said they have already reached their target number of voters for 2022, which stands at over 62 million as of latest figures.

Filipino voters will choose a president and vice president, alongside more than 300 lawmakers and thousands of local government officials, in polls due to be held on May 9, 2022.

— reports from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel and Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News

