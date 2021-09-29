A woman uses her pedicab to fetch household and kitchen garbage in Bgy. Tanza II in Navotas City on September 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The United States' development agency on Wednesday rolled out a livelihood training program meant to help the women in Metro Manila's solid waste and recycling sector.

According to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Women in Waste’s Economic Empowerment (WWEE), with a fund of P75 million, would give the beneficiaries business opportunities through mentorship and financing.

The project is expected to last for 4 years, USAID said.

"Across the globe, women play a critical role in the solid waste management and recycling sectors. However, women face gendered structural barriers that limit their earning power and constrain their access to opportunities for growth," the statement read.

One of the program's goals, they noted, is to help women support their family, as well as the country's economy, through sustainable means.

WWEE is working with the local government of Parañaque City and Pasig City, the "Linis Ganda" junk shop network, and is in partnership with the EcoWaste Coalition and the Johns Hopkins University Self-Empowerment and Equity for Change (SEE Change) Initiative.

The SEE Change initiative is also part of the US agency's Clean Cities, Blue Ocean program, which aims to reduce and halt plastic pollution.

USAID Acting Mission Director Sean Callahan welcomed the development and said the project would help "turn the tide" in ocean plastics while helping to uplift women's lives.

A study in April this year found that the Philippines contributed a third of the plastic waste that ended up in the world's oceans, with the Pasig River also being identified as the top plastic pollution source.

Seven of the 10 rivers that contributed plastic pollution in the world's oceans are located in the country, it showed.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the country’s waste output nearly quadrupled over the period of July to December in 2020 to 362,000 metric tons, from 88,000 metric tons in the same period in 2019 amid the pandemic.

