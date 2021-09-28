Typhoon outside PAR may quickly pass by PH: PAGASA

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA said a typhoon currently outside the Philippine area of responsibility could quickly pass by the country.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the typhoon, with the international name Mindulle, is nearing the northeastern limit of the PAR.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 205 kph.

According to PAGASA, Mindulle is forecast to continue moving north northwestward in the next 24 hours, and may enter PAR by Wednesday and leave within 24 hours.

It will be given the domestic name Lannie once it enters the country's borders.

PAGASA, however, said there is an increasing possibility that Mindulle will not enter PAR at all as it has been tracking more north northwestward over the past couple of hours.

It is also unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country.

Mariners, however, are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea as moderate to rough sea due to swells caused by the typhoon may prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon.

