MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Wednesday warned the public against the sale of fake National Certificates (NC) on social media sites.

In a statement, TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña said the agency was coordinating with authorities to clamp down on the illegal sale of NCs.

The agency earlier received reports of Facebook groups offering NCs for technical-vocational courses and of employers receiving bogus NCs.

"Ang tunay na NC po ay hindi for sale. Ang isang indibidwal na nakapasa lamang sa competency assessment ang entitled para magawaran ng NC," Lapeña said.

(A real NC is not for sale. Only an individual who passed their competency assessment is entitled to be granted an NC.)

Lapeña stressed that only TESDA offices can issue NCs and warned that employers can verify the authenticity of an NC.

TESDA has an online Registry of Certified Workers, which is a pool of certified workers for certain occupations. It can be accessed on the agency's website.

Earlier this month, TESDA resumed in-person training and competency assessments in Metro Manila after the capital region was placed under Alert Level 4.

