Robredo mulling Presidential, VP reelection bid: Kiko

MANILA -- Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday held another meeting with key leaders of the Liberal Party (LP) where she sits as dhairperson.

On the agenda was the non-stop prodding of various sectors that she leads the opposition group in next year’s elections.

Robredo, according to LP President Senator Francis Pangilinan, remains in a quandary on whether to run for President, given the enormous responsibility that comes with it.

"She’s in deep discernment and we are giving her scenarios. And she’s weighing everything. And she also said, she’s seeking the understanding and the patience of her supporters,” Pangilinan, in a virtual interview with journalists, said.

As they await Robredo’s decision, the party will continue to hold "unity talks" with the group of Senator Manny Pacquiao and other groups that are eyeing to defeat the administration candidates in the 2022 polls.

Pangilinan, one of the party’s senatorial candidates said, part of being discussed is the possibility of Robredo, or the other aspirants, running for vice president.

"Napag-usapan kasi that’s part of the unity talks. Hindi naman kasi pwedeng tatlong sabay-sabay na tatakbo. Kailangan may mag-give way. That’s part of the discussions in the unity talks... If that is something that will unite everyone, why not. She’s open to the discussion," Pangilinan said.

The 1987 Constitution says no vice-president shall serve for more than two successive terms.

Robredo has said she is still hopeful that the opposition's unification talks for the 2022 elections will prosper before the closing of the filing of candidacy, despite recent presidential bid announcements.

An analyst has said that it may now be harder to unite the political opposition under Robredo should she decide to run for president.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s ally, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sees the retirement of the “Pambansang Kamao” as an opportunity for him to focus on politics.

"The same focus (includes discipline) he showed in winning a world record 8 divisions (weight classes) in boxing, he will now give to his campaign and beyond,” Pimentel, PDP-Laban-Pacquiao wing’s chairman, said.

