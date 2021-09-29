MANILA - A House panel on Wednesday said the Pharmally Pharmaceutical, Corp. executive who admitted that her firm "swindled" the government after repacking supposedly expired face shields, may face arrest and detention if she remains out of reach while the chamber continues with its hearing.

House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Vice Chair Johnny Ty Pimentel cited the instance when the committee ordered the arrest of Ronnie Dayan, when he could not be located to attend the investigation on the alleged involvement of Sen. Leila de Lima in illegal drugs during her stint as justice secretary.

“The proper course of action, kung hindi talaga matanggap ‘yung subpoena, of course, the 2nd course of action is usually is we issue a warrant of arrest," Pimentel said in a press briefing.

But Pimentel clarified that the panel would not issue a warrant of arrest, noting it is just an option.

The panel, he said, is having a hard time locating Krizle Grace Mago, the head of Pharmally's Regulatory Affairs, for the serving of subpoena, compelling her to participate in the committee investigation.

”Pag 'di pa rin sila nag-appear after the subpoena, then we now issue a warrant of arrest to them, to be signed by the Speaker. That’s only one course of action that we could take. But Im not saying at this time that mag-issue na kami ng warrant of arrest," said Pimentel.

The House committee summoned Mago to attend its inquiry on Oct. 4, Monday.

The Senate was unable to establish contact with Mago after she admitted that Pharmally had swindled government, Senator Richard Gordon said over the weekend.

Gordon and some senators alleged that Pharmally offered overpriced supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and suspect that it was favored by government because of its ties with businessman Michael Yang, President Rodrigo Duterte's former economic adviser.

The Duterte administration maintained that the deals were above board.

- report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

